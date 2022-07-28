Bosso part ways with Josta, midfielder set for CAPS United re-union

Highlanders FC have parted ways with the reigning Soccer Star of the Year Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo the club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Bosso confirmed they have parted ways with Ngodzo a player who began his professional football career with them after he was promoted to the senior team from the club’s developmental side.

“The club (Highlanders) can confirm that it has parted ways with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo on mutual terms,” reads the statement.

“We are grateful for the contributions he made towards the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavours.”

According to sources close to the club, the midfielder who returned to Bosso in 2020 following a short spell in Zambia was not in the plans of the new gaffer Baltermar Brito who believes in high pressing football.

However, the former FC Platinum attacking midfielder initially fell out of favour at the club earlier when Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who was fired in June was still in charge of the team.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year made few appearances for the Bulawayo based outfit this season after both the present and previous technical department preferred Divine Mhindirira, Adrian Silla and Nqobizitha Masuku in their midfield.

On the other hand, reports indicate that the Mzilikazi born footballer is on the verge of making a return to his former paymasters CAPS United after leaving his boyhood club.