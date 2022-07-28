Clubless midfielder Kuda Mahachi acquitted of theft charges

Warriors attacking midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi was on Tuesday acquitted of theft charges by Bulawayo magistrate Vivian Ndlovu.

Mahachi who has a pending child abuse case was last month charged with theft after he allegedly snatched and smashed his sister’s (Meline) iPhone XR cellphone.

It was reported that the former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates midfielder who was accompanied by his wife Rose Mahachi, friend Zibusiso Hadebe and an unidentified woman reportedly visited his sister at her home located in Mzilikazi suburb in June.

Upon their arrival, Nkembe as Mahachi is fondly known requested his sister to come outside for them to talk in private before he snatched and smashed his sister’s phone to allegedly destroy evidence linking him with the child abuse case where the star is being accused of scalding his child with boiling water.

Following the alleged incident, his sister together with her husband reported the matter to the police resulting in Mahachi being accused of theft charges.

However, the speedy winger was acquitted of the theft charges after Ndlovu in her ruling cited that the state failed to prove essential elements of the case.

Furthermore, magistrate Ndlovu noted the complainant willingly gave the phone to the accused and that there was bad blood between the two.

The ruling was made when the state which was being represented by Thompson Hove had called in four witness including the complainant and her neighbour Chaka Mafaro.

Meanwhile, the Mzilikazi born football star, was represented by Nkosiyabo Sibanda and Tinashe Runganga from Tanaka Law Chambers.

Mahachi is currently clubless after DSTV Premiership side SuperSport United refused to extend his contract after they had initially suspended him due to the pending child abuse case which saw his four year old son (Diego) suffering some third degree burns.