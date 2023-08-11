Zimbabwean winger Kuda Mahachi ready to ‘revive’ his career in Ghana

Speedy Zimbabwean winger Kuda “Nkembe” Mahachi says he is geared up to ‘revive’ his football career after spending over one year without a club.

Mahachi signed a one-year-deal with Ghanaian champions Medeama SC earlier this week, the club confirmed.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Zimbabwean International Kudakwashe Mahachi on a one-year deal,” the club posted on Facebook.

Reacting to his signing, the ex-Chicken Inn and Highlanders midfielder said he is ready to work hard at his new club in order to rediscover himself.

“As you know the pressure is too high because the team won the league last season so for now we need to maintain that,” he told the club’s media team.

Mahachi added: “As a new player(s), we need to work hard and follow what they did last year. In everything there is competition, and as a player you need to work hard for your place to play.”

Nkembe joined Medeama SC as a free agent following his release by South Africa’s SuperSport United for serious allegations of child abuse and attempted murder of his four-year-old son, Deigo.

He was acquitted of the charges by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira in November 2022.

Dzira ruled that the state failed to prove essential elements of the case and evidence provided by witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

Since his acquittal, Mahachi has been club hunting until Monday when the Ghana champions announced his arrival.

Medeama SC will be playing CAF Champions League football this season after being crowned the 2022 Ghana Premier League champions.