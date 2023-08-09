Kuda Mahachi becomes first player from Zimbabwe to play for Ghanaian club

Zimbabwe Warriors speedy winger Kuda Mahachi has become the first football player from Zimbabwe to ply his trade in Ghana after signing a one-year-deal with champions Medeama SC on Monday.

The top flight league side, confirmed the signing of Mahachi who has been without a club for over a year on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Zimbabwe international Kudakwashe Mahach on a one-year deal,” Medeama SC wrote on their social media pages.

Mahachi has been clubless since June 2022 after his contract with SuperSport United ended in the same month.

But initially he had been suspended by the club in May 2022 for serious allegations of attempted murder and child abuse of his 4-year-old son, Deigo.

However, he cleared his name when he got acquitted by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira in November 2022.

Dzira ruled that the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case while evidence given by witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

With Medeama, Mahachi will be playing in the CAF Champions League as the club represents Ghana at the prestigious continental club competition.

Nkembe as Mahachi is nicknamed, has had stints with a number of South African and Zimbabwean clubs including Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and SuperSport United.

In Zimbabwe he played for Bantu Rovers, Highlanders and Chicken Inn.