Dynamos appoint Genesis Mangombe as interim coach after Maruwa sacking

Twenty-time champions Dynamos FC have confirmed that Genesis Mangombe who was the first assistant to Herbert Maruwa, fired by the club on Tuesday, will take over as the interim coach.

Maruwa who spent seven months at the helm of the club, was shown the exit door by the Harare giants over what they called ‘inconsistent’ results.

The club confirmed in the statement which also stated that Mangombe will be elevated to the head coach position.

“Dynamos Football Club and Head Coach Herbert Maruwa have agreed on mutual separation. The mutual separation which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the team’s performance as at the 2023 season’s half way mark both parties agreed that the mutual separation will be in the best interests of Dynamos Football Club and the Head Coach.

“The Club shall forever remain indebted to the services rendered to the Club by Mr Maruwa during the subsistence of his contract of employment. The Club wishes Coach Maruwa all the best in his next placement.

“Assistant head coach, Genesis Mangombe shall in the interim, be Acting Head coach,” reads the club’s statement issued on 8 August 2023.

Meanwhile, second assistant coach Murape Murape and manager Richard Chihoro were both slapped with suspensions “for gross misconduct”.

However, the pair is lined up to appear before the “club’s Disciplinary tribunal in due course”.

Kaka as Mangombe is nicknamed, will begin his first assignment as the head coach on Saturday versus Simba Bhora in the first round of the Chibuku Cup.

The Glamour Boys are seeking to win the Chibuku Cup for the first time since the tournament’s re-introduction in 2014.