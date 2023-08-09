‘Politicians should keep their faith to themselves and not impose their beliefs on everyone else’

The campaign manifesto that was launched by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Tuesday has been criticised for appearing to impose Christianity as the only religion in the country with one analyst warning “politicians should keep their faith to themselves and not impose their beliefs on everyone else.”

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa presided over the official launch of his party’s manifesto, while articulating key points that define how the party wants to run Zimbabwe if elected to power.

Zimbabwe will hold elections on the 23rd of August this month.

Analysts, however, disagree with CCC on the aspect of religion where the party seemingly disregards other religions while focusing more on Christianity.

Read part of CCC manifesto: “We will restore Zimbabwe back to God in honour, values, faith, worship and praise. We will give glory to God for all our victories, successes and gains. We will restore the role of the church as the custodians and guardians of conscience, morals and ethics of society.

“The church shall provide a campus to the government speaking truth to power. In this regard, we will create a special mechanism, structure and institution to facilitate the role of the church in governance.

“We shall dedicate our nation, country, its people and resources to God for His glory. We will rededicate Zimbabwe to God and rebuild the altar, covenant, decrees and ordinances.

“The CITIZENS GOVERNMENT will create a conducive and an enabling environment for churches to worship God. Zimbabwe shall be known as a place of salvation, healing, redemption and restoration to the glory of God the Creator. Zimbabwe shall be known for religious tourism and visitation.”

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya said he disagreed with the CCC on their religious policy that seemed to exclude other religions.

“With respect, I don’t agree with the CCC on this position. It’s your policy but we disagree. It contradicts your FOR EVERYONE running theme @Cde_Ostallos. Other religions matter too. This kind of religious polemic is undesirable. We require religious diversity and inclusivity in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the opposition party “should avoid getting itself entangled in emotional arguments of faith and religion.

“Zimbabwe doesn’t need a theocracy run by Christians because we have Muslims, Hindus, traditional religion folk and even atheists who are Zimbabweans.

“They are all bonafide citizens who should not feel ostracised because one belief has been put ahead of others.

“The opposition should promise to run the State professionally without religion dictates.

“Zimbabwe should always be a secular State where every citizen feels protected by the State regardless of their religious views.

“I have had this discussion with Nelson Chamisa in 2020 and we agreed to disagree. I am a Christian but that is my religious belief which I should not impose on anyone else, more so if I am President.”

He added that politicians should avoid imposing beliefs on their followers.

“My view is that politicians should keep their faith to themselves and not impose their beliefs on everyone else.

“More importantly, they should avoid putting things in manifestos that will take away focus from real issues of hospitals, schools, jobs, economy, infrastructure and related issues.

“Zimbabwe should be a secular State where there is separation between the Church and the State,” he added.