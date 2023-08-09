South African DJ Cyan Boujee sextape leaks, blames Prince Kaybee

South African DJ and social media influencer Cyan Boujee has found herself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons again, with a sex tape featuring her spreading like wildfire on social media.

Cyan, known for her Tik Tok jokes and trolls against industry friends, has become popular recently, after appearing on several podcasts talking about her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery and her deejaying career.

Cyan, who is no stranger to controversy, has since taken to Instagram to accuse fellow DJ, Prince Kaybee, for being behind the leak of the clip which captures her being intimate with an unknown man who remains unseen throughout the 12 second clip.

“I’m ayt guys. But wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. Its him definitely. My only issue is my niggas are all gonna dump me today,” she posted.

Prince Kaybee is yet to respond to the allegations.

Revenge porn is illegal in South Africa, with a penalty for this offense including a fine up to R300 000 or imprisonment for up to four years or both a fine and imprisonment.

In June Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma Zacn, was arrested after she was nabbed by the police in Midrand for allegedly stealing a cellphone. She was later released and the case later withdrawn.