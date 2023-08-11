Defying the odds: Winky D nominated for African Muzik Magazine Awards

Despite being suppressed for being the voice of the voiceless in his own country by the Zanu-PF regime, Zimbabwe Dancehall singer Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko, continues to shine at the international level with the latest achievement being his nomination for the 10th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) set for the 17th of September next month in the United States of America.

Winky D was nominated together with four other Zimbabweans namely Tamy Moyo who is set to battle it out with South African-based Amapiano star Sha Sha. They were, for the first time in their careers, nominated in the Best Female Southern Africa category.

Winky D will battle South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, the late AKA, Costa Titch and Musa Keys for the Best Male Southern Africa award.

Another Zimbabwean, Video Director Jake Zaral was nominated in the Best Video Director category while Lex and Answer are under the Best African DJ USA.

Ammara Brown is one of the few Zimbabweans who have managed to bring the gong home.

Winky D was in May crowned Best African Dancehall Entertainer for the second time in a row at the 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards.

After the release of his latest album, Eureka Eureka in January this year, Winky D faced backlash from the Zanu-PF regime because it contained songs that highlight the socio-economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe.

His public shows were violently disrupted by riot police while state radio and television stations stopped playing his music.