Under fire from Zanu PF, defiant Winky D thanks fans after sold out show

After another performance at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) that once again cemented his legendary status as a “Voice of the Voiceless” Winky D has praised fans for their appreciation.

Winky D held a sold-out concert dubbed Ghettocracy Score on New Year’s Eve that celebrated his journey in the music industry over the past two decades.

His songs as usual were packed with political commentary and invited the wrath of the ruling Zanu PF party officials the following day.

“Winky D is a politician!! This event (HICC show) was a political rally,” Zanu PF patriots posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“We have no problem with Winky D the musician. This event (HICC show) was a political rally and not a music show.”

Zanu PF Information Director Farai Marapira made the bizarre claim that Winky D was abusing his artistic privileges to attack the government.

“It is unfortunate that Winky D, an artiste relevant (sic) because of a decided Zanu PF policy in the early 2000s to uplift local art has taken the same gift handed to him to attack the benevolent hand,” Marapira told a local publication NewsDay.

“As Zanu PF we promote and appreciate freedom of speech as it is a tenet we went to war for.

“However, as one exercises their right they must also appreciate that others will exercise their right to comment on the same, that being said Winky D used a musical platform once again as we now note he does at every album release to delve into political matters.

“As a political party we have a right to assess his actions and respond politically also, of course as always within the tenets of the law.

“Let it be also known that as his musical star wanes he has decided to delve into politics to hopefully get attention and more views on his ailing musical career.

“A mammoth party like Zanu PF is not really bothered by a miniscule actor such as him because everyone seeks relevance by speaking about the party.” Marapira added.

The irony of Marapira’s comments is that Zanu PF is not shy of sponsoring musicians to do jingles for the ruling party and express support for them like the recent cases of Holy Ten, Michael Magz, Kikky Badass and Enzo Ishall.

In one of the songs that was sampled at the concert, Winky D spoke of Zimbabwe as a house divided following last year’s disputed elections, while he also touched on the ban by state media of his album, Eureka Eureka.

“Vana ve Zimbabwe vachiri kunyunyuta. Vapararira kwese kwese kutsvaga maguta.

“Mumwe oti ndaka winner umwe oti wakabvuta.

“Varikuona Mbuya Nehanda vari muguta.

“Ndakatsikisa dambarefu Eureka Eureka.

“Pa radio voramba voti iro ridza wega.

“Ndakati vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba.

“Umwe woiramba oti wakaimba wega,” Winky D chanted.

Despite expected criticism from the Zanu PF regime, Winky thanked fans for thronging the HICC.

“Some music has more roads to the heart, and indeed some music catalogues last longer distances,” he wrote.

“This was my inspiring feeling at the HICC. As such, allow me to take this this time to register my deepest and heartfelt gratefulness for your presence and support over the past 20 years, which culminated in the successful hosting of the “2 Decades of Ghettocraft” concert.

He added: “Your generosity is truly inspiring. It was a privilege to have your multitudes as guests, and your energetic presence contributed to the event’s unique spectacle and elegance.

“Your boundless cheerfulness and delightful engagement with my musical catalogue will forever be distinctive in how it made this event a memorable part of my journey in music. I hope you all had a special time on this day.”