Ex-Yadah attacking midfielder Leeroy Mavunga resurfaces in Botswana

Former Yadah FC and CAPS United attacking midfielder Leeroy Mavunga has resurfaced in Botswana after signing a one-year-deal with top flight side Morupule Wanderers FC.

The 24-year-old speedy winger has been unattached after leaving another Botswana Premier League (BPL) side Orapa United last year (2022).

“Welcome the 24-year old Zimbabwean International Leeroy Mavunga. The attacking midfielder has penned a one-year contract,” the club announced.

“The youngster earned 11 Caps for the Zimbabwe National team and he has also turned up for Zimbabwe’s U-23, U-20 and U-17 national teams.”

Mavunga has been club hunting since parting ways with Orapa.

He once travelled to Georgia where he tried his luck with an unnamed club.

Mavunga joins his fellow countrymen Dominic Chungwa and Tanaka Makaripe who signed for the Rahman Gumbo coached side on 1 August.