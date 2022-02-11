Leeroy Mavunga quits CAPS United

After losing several players in the January transfer window, premier league giants CAPS United have further lost the former Yadah FC star Leeroy Mavunga who confirmed he has quit the club.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio on Thursday afternoon, the speedy winger said he has parted ways with the Harare based side.

“I can confirm that l am no longer with CAPS United,” he told Nehanda Radio.

He remained coy on his next move but hinted that he is closing in on agreeing a deal with a foreign club.

Albeit his confirmation, Nehanda Radio also sought verification from the team’s manager Shakespear Chinongwenya who neither agreed nor denied Mavunga’s departure.

He only revealed that the player is currently not training with the team.

“He hasn’t trained with us as yet,” the team manager revealed.

Mavunga quits Makepekepe two years after he joined them from the Prophet Walter Magaya owned side Yadah FC in 2019.

His contract with the 2016 championship winners was still left with one year but however he has opted to end his short lived marriage with the Green Machine.

However, the 23-year-old speedy winger went on to thank the CAPS United hierarchy for trusting and availing to him an opportunity to turn out for one of the country’s big clubs.

“I really want to take this opportunity to thank the club presidents and coaches for putting their trust in me and giving me a chance to play for such a big team in the country,” he added.

But the disgruntled Mavunga said he was annoyed by the way he has left the former cup kings, indicating he was looking forward to leave the team in what appears to be a ‘proper manner’.

“I appreciate everything, although l was not expecting to leave the club like this. As a player I also wanted to try and help the team to improve but at the end of the day in life we move on.”

He didn’t disclose the reason why he quit the club, but only stated his desire to meet his needs, amongst them to feed his family.

“I really didn’t want to leave like this but at the end of the we always need to feed to our families, I wish CAPS United the best in this ongoing league campaign.”

Ironically, his sentiments come after the Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani co-owned club have struggled to pay players their salaries for the past three months.

A situation which reportedly resulted in the departure of some players including the promising left back Brendon Mpofu who crossed the floor to their bitter rivals Dynamos FC.

Other players who left the club include Tinashe Balakasi, Carlos Mavhurume, Tafadzwa Jaravani, John Zhuwawo and Webster Tafa.

But despite all this, the club’s executive has reportedly managed to calm the calamity by paying their players one month salary ahead of the resumption of football over the weekend after a two months break.

The executive also bolstered their squad by securing the services of Rodwell Chinyengetere formerly with FC Platinum, ex-Harare City’s William Manondo as well as retaining Dennis Dauda and Devon Chafa who once won the title with the club in 2016.

Makepekepe square off against Black Rhinos in a rescheduled matchday three league encounter on Sunday. Nehanda Radio