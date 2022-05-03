Botswana based Leeroy Mavunga set to undergo trials in Egypt

Former Yadah and CAPS United FC speedy winger Leeroy Mavunga is reportedly set to undergo trials in Egypt, a source close to the player told Nehanda Radio over the weekend.

According to the source, Mavunga is set to travel to the Middle East for the trials sometime in June.

The 24-year-old, currently plying his trade with the Botswana Premier League outfit Orapa United, is said to be set to undergo trials with the Cairo based club Tala’ea El Gaish SC.

Currently under the guidance of the ex-Egypt national team and former Zamalek player Abdel Hamid Bassiouny, El Gaish SC play in the Egyptian Premier League.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, the source said: “Leeroy (Mavunga) is set to travel to Egypt in June where he will undergo trials with a top flight side, El Gaish SC.

“Everything has been arranged, the agent has informed the player that the air ticket, accommodation and other needs will be catered for.”

The source added: “Whats left now is for Leeroy to finish the season in Botswana which ends on the 4th of June. He will then return to Zimbabwe to acquire a new passport before he flies to Egypt for the already scheduled trials.”

Contacted by Nehanda Radio to comment on the issue, Mavunga who once went for trials in Portugal in 2018 neither denied or agreed that he is heading to Egypt for trials in June.

“I’m currently attached to Orapa United. I want to focus on ending the season with the club on a better position. I will talk about the trials to Egypt when the time is right,” he told Nehanda Radio on Tuesday.

Mavunga joined Orapa as a free agent in February this year after quitting the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants CAPS United at the beginning of the year.

He signed a short term six months deal which is set to expire mid year.

Meanwhile, El Gaish are placed eighth in the Egyptian Premier League with 22 points from 17 games.

This season, the club has registered five wins, lost five games and drew seven matches. Nehanda Radio