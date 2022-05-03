Bulawayo City appoint Ngodzo, Mpofu as interim co-head coaches

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League bottom placed side, Bulawayo City have appointed former Highlanders FC star Johannes Ngodzo together with Mduduzi Mpofu as the club’s interim co-head coaches.

Ngodzo and Mpofu’s appointments come a day after the municipality side parted ways with their head coach Philani Ncube.

Fondly known as Beefy, Ncube was fired on Monday following a string of poor results, the club’s marketing and public relations officer Lovemore Dube confirmed to the Chronicle.

“The club executive met in the morning with the coach and decided to disengage. He has been a loyal and committed member of the club, we will always be indebted to him for all the hard work he put in and he will always be part of the Bulawayo City family,” Dube was quoted saying.

He further confirmed the appointment of Ngodzo and Mpofu whom he revealed that they will take over at the helm of the club though on interim basis until further notice.

“We wish him (Beefy) the best in his next football job. In the meantime, Ngodzo and Mpofu will be in charge until further notice,” Dube added.

Beefy who once coached another municipality club Harare City as well as now defunct Njube Sundowns was sacked yesterday after suffering 1-0 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs in a debut match played on Saturday.

He (Ncube) has left the team lying at the bottom of the table with six points, two behind second from bottom placed WhaWha FC.

City who are the league anchors are also four points adrift another struggling side ZPC Kariba who are seated third from the bottom of the league table.

Before being relieved of his duties Ncube had managed one win, three draws and nine defeats from 13 games this season. Nehanda Radio