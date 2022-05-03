Warriors star Jordan Zemura on the brink of plying his trade in the EPL

Warriors left footed defender Jordan Zemura (22) is edging closer to become the latest Zimbabwean footballer to ply his trade in the English Premier League after Aston Villa’s Marvellous Nakamba.

Zemura who turns out for AFC Bournemouth in the English Championship will be hoping his side edges Nottingham Forests in the top of the table clash slated for tonight (Tuesday).

The match which is the second of the last fixture of the 2021/22 league campaign will be played at the Dean Court Stadium.

A victory for the Cherries could earn them an automatic promotion to the EPL while a win for Forests will see them move a step closer to secure the same spot for the top flight promotion.

Speaking to the afcb.co.uk, Zemura who returned to the field of play at the weekend after suffering a hamstring injury when his side played Sheffield United four weekends ago said he is ready for tonight’s match.

Zemura was in the squad when Scott Parker’s coached side thumped Blackburn Rovers 0-3 in what was agreeably a vital win on the road.

The 22-year-old expressed his delight following his return from the injury which initially was feared it will place him on the sidelines until the end of the season.

Nonetheless, he recovered in time after the scan results showed the injury was not as bad as it was feared.

The talented utility player went on to hail his manager together with his teammates after Saturday’s crucial victory.

“I’m buzzing to be back. This group of boys is amazing. I’ve watched them play and watched them work so hard the last four games when I haven’t been here.

“For me just to be back in the team meant everything. I wanted to give my all to the team and the team gave their all too, so Saturday was a beautiful day.

“We’ve been playing well recently and it showed again on the weekend how hard we’ve been working on the training ground. It’s come to fruition, so we’re onto Tuesday now. We need another performance like that,” Zemura said.

“When you have someone like the gaffer (Parker) in the dressing room, a very cool, calm and collected character, it’s good.

“We’re happy with our performance and we’ll take the three points, but more importantly we’re ready for the next one. We’ll rest up, get ready and go again on Tuesday.

“It’ll be good to play in front of the Dean Court massive! It’ll be nice to see the fans and have them by our sides.”

The Cherries are second on the log standings with 82 points, eight behind log leaders Fulham and three ahead of their tonight’s opponents Forest who last won a league match away to Bournemouth in 2014.

Perhaps, the match ends in a stalemate it will be an advantage for the Cherries who will then need either a win or a draw in their last match against Millwall next Saturday to bag automatic top flight promotion. Nehanda Radio