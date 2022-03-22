Former CAPS United midfielder Leeroy Mavunga settling in well in Botswana

Former CAPS United midfielder Leeroy Mavunga who is now plying his trade with Orapa United in Botswana has told Nehanda Radio that he is settling in well with the Botswana Premier League (BPL) outfit.

Mavunga who quit Makepekepe early this year joined Orapa as a free agent mid February on a short term deal of six months.

However, there is reportedly an option for the player to extend his stay with the BPL club but the deal is based on his performance.

At the moment, the former Yadah FC star has featured in three games ever since he secured his new move.

He was introduced as a second half substitute on his debut match when Orapa edged Highlanders 1-0 at the weekend of 5 March courtesy of his assist.

After that he has started in the team’s last two games including their goalless draw against Township Rollers before last weekend’s 4-0 thumping of Gilport Lions where he also provided two assists.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, the speedy winger who so far has three assists in three games said he is gradually adapting to the new league but is hoping to find the back of the net sooner than later.

“I am settling in well this side (Botswana) and I am happy with my performance at the moment since I joined Orapa barely a month ago. So far, I have provided three assists in three games and I believe it’s high time I score goals for my new club,” Mavunga said.

“l am also happy that I am helping the team to win games but at the sametime the team is also helping me much.”

The former Warriors attacker said he is eager to play a big role to help his side win a domestic cup. Mavunga said this ahead of their weekend’s round robin tournament that he said will feature four clubs including Orapa.

“I am looking forward to help the team so that we can win the Mascom Cup next weekend.

“We are playing the one cup over the weekend and we are part of the four teams that will participate so l want to try help the team win the trophy,” he added.