Leeroy Mavunga joins Botswana Premier League side Orapa United

Former Yadah FC and CAPS United forward Leeroy Mavunga has reportedly joined Botswana Premier League outfit Orapa United, a source privy to the developments has told Nehanda Radio.

According to the source, Mavunga who quit CAPS United last month is currently in Botswana where he allegedly signed a six months long deal with the club (Orapa).

Nehanda Radio then reached out to the club’s officials as well as the player for confirmation and both parties neither agreed to or denied the transfer move.

“Yes Mavunga is here, I will contact you later. We are travelling to Gaborone to play there tomorrow (Saturday) but for more information you may also contact the right persons within the club,” said a club official who commented on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Mavunga said: “I am not in a position to comment, please contact the club’s executive.”

Nevertheless, this publication also gathered that the former Warriors speedster was amongst the Ostriches’ squad that travelled to Gaborone and suffered a 3-2 defeat to Security Systems in a league encounter played Saturday afternoon.

However, he was not actually in the matchday squad because his paperwork has not been fully completed.

Orapa are also home to the Zimbabwean duo of former Herentals FC midfielder Kelvin Bingala and 21-year-old forward Tapiwa Nyamanjiva.

The Botswana topflight side were once home to Cameroonian international and former Dynamos FC striker Christian Epoupa. Nehanda Radio