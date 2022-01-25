Former Dynamos striker Tawanda Macheke signs for Maritzburg United

Former Dynamos and Black Rhinos FC striker Tawanda Macheke has officially signed for DSTV Premiership outfit Maritzburg United, the club confirmed on twitter.

Macheke puts pen to paper with the Pietermaritzburg based side weeks after he was initially invited for trials.

And his splendid performance during the short trial stint reportedly impressed the Team of Choice head coach Ernst Middendorp who later roped in the tall striker.

Speaking in an interview with a South African publication, Middendorp praised the 26-year-old forward and also described him as an intelligent and quality player.

“Macheke made a good statement since his arrival. He is a forward player who has shown intelligence in game situations,” the Maritzburg coach said.

The gaffer who seems to have placed his trust on Macheke to transform the situation at the struggling club, also said he is hopeful his arrival is set to turn their goal scoring opportunities into goals.

“He is hungry, determined to succeed, and hopefully, he will be able to assist us to turn our scoring opportunities into goals.”

Maritzburg are currently in the relegation zone, seated on position 13 out of a 16 teams in the competitive league.

At the moment, the Middendorp coached side has managed to collect 15 points in a total of 18 games they have played this season.

They have only managed three wins, six draws and nine defeats and are a point ahead of 14th placed Moroka Swallows.

Only Baroka who are second from the log anchors TS Galaxy are two points adrift of the Team of Choice, though both sides have a game in hand each.

Meanwhile, apart from his football career, Macheke is a holder of a Bachelor Of Arts Honours Degree in Development Studies.

He attained his studies at the Midlands State University in Gweru in 2019. Nehanda Radio