Saul Chaminuka unveiled at Tafic SC

By Noel Munzabwa

Former Warriors’ assistant coach, Saul Chaminuka, was unveiled as BeMobile Premiership newcomers Tafic SC’s head coach in Francistown, Botswana, yesterday.

In an attempt to make an impact in the forthcoming season, which opens with a date against Orapa United on Friday night, the Francistown-based outfit settled for the much travelled Zimbabwe mentor ahead of former Dynamos’ coach Lloyd Chigowe after interviews held last month.

Tafic SC vice-chairman Ofentse Motlogelwa said they had settled for Chaminuka after being impressed by his rich CV.

“When we received his curriculum vitae, his experience and achievements impressed us and we decided to invite him for interviews where he impressed. Since his arrival here what we saw in his curriculum vitae and interviews tallies with his professional approach to his work and a value addition to the club,” said Motlogelwa.

Chaminuka, who posted a result percentage of around 66 percent in his last two jobs at MTN Premier League of Eswatini outfits Matsapha United and Mbabane Highlanders, said he was ready to drive the club to success.

“Ever since my arrival here I have realised a dream to succeed within the club’s veins and this augurs well with my dreams and together we can achieve something. Everyone has been positive and we believe together as a team we can succeed,” said Chaminuka.

Kopanelo Maleke will serve as Chaminuka’s assistant coach, with Sebua Malathela coming in as the physiotherapist. The Chronicle