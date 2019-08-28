Hwange to honour Nakamba with statue

New Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set to have a statue erected in his honour in Zimbabwe.

Nakamba (25) has sparked fevered interest in Aston Villa in Zimbabwe after sealing a £12 million move from Club Brugge to the Premier League new boys.

According to The Athletic, town chiefs in Hwange, the town where Nakamba was born, are concocting plans to build a statue in his honour.

Zimbabwe legend, Peter Ndlovu, who played for a number of teams in England, told the publication:

“Marvelous knows that we are recognising his hard work with this idea and hopefully the statue will be a confidence booster for him.

“Moving to Aston Villa is an unbelievable achievement for him and we must show our support as a nation.

The people of Hwange recognise their heroes and while the exact details are yet to be finalised, discussions are taking place to decide what happens next.”

Nakamba has yet to make an appearance for Aston Villa, despite being a long-term target for the club.

When asked why Nakamba is being considered for a statue before making his Premier League bow, Ndlovu told The Athletic:

“This isn’t about me, it’s about Marvelous.

“He’s the man with the opportunity of a lifetime to represent our nation now, to make a difference and define our future.

“He must not let this opportunity pass because the whole of Zimbabwe is watching and hoping he will succeed.”

Nakamba was set to make his debut for Aston Villa in last night’s Carabao Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra.

Coach Dean Smith was set to make a host of changes to his starting XI for the trip to Gresty Road. – Daily Star (UK)