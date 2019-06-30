‘I wouldn’t mind coaching Highlanders’: Chaminuka

By Noel Munzabwa

Former Warriors assistant coach Saul Chaminuka has finally confirmed submitting his curriculum vitae for the vacant Mbabane Highlanders job whose advertisement was published last week as the club, now under new management, rolls out plans for the forthcoming season.

This was after it emerged this week after the Monday night deadline that several foreign nationals had submitted their CVs, including the much travelled coach who ticks well in most of the listed attributes required.

“The truth is that I have submitted my curriculum vitae through a proxy as I feel I still have to contribute to the future success of the club after my previous stint. I am hoping the new management will give me an opportunity to contribute under the new setup.

“I wouldn’t mind coaching Highlanders again and I would like to reiterate that I didn’t resign from the Highlanders job as speculated by some sectors of the media but rather agreed with the previous leadership to amicably part ways as the environment had turned toxic,” said Chaminuka.

The panel of selectors is expected to announce the shortlisted coaches soon.

Last week the Highlanders new director and South Africa businessman Ally Kgomongwe hinted on a foreign coach leading the club next season with speculation rife former coaches could be reconsidered, a list that includes Chaminuka.

The list of immediate past Highlanders coaches who have had a positive impact includes Malawian Meck Mwase, South African Mlungisi Professor Ngubane and Chaminuka with the Zimbabwe duo of Tarisai Changara and Hebert Maruwa on the peripheries.

Mwase almost clinched the league title during his tenure before he was forced out in his second year while Ngubane turned the fortunes at the country’s largest followed MTN Premier League of Eswatini outfit before quitting early last season.

It was another close miss under Chaminuka who guided the Bull to their first ever all inclusive major cup final after nine seasons in the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup, crafted a fourth position league finish and a credible quarter finalist in the Eswatini Bank Cup before his departure. B Metro