Prophet strips teen, ‘anoints’ her privates

By Danisa Masuku

A self-proclaimed prophet from Mbembesi has been arrested after he allegedly ordered her female client to strip naked before smearing her with lotion on her private parts.

A court heard that on Monday last week at around 5pm the mother of the 18-year-old girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons reportedly instructed her daughter to proceed to prophet Khawulani Ndlovu to heal her for an undisclosed ailment.

It is said when the unsuspecting victim arrived at the said prophet’s homestead; he was in his bedroom hut.

Ndlovu reportedly invited the teenager into his bedroom hut and instructed her to remove her t- shirt and she complied.

Ndlovu allegedly applied lotion on her stomach and breasts. It is said he started caressing her and in the process he removed her skirt, leaving her with underwear.

The court is yet to prove that Ndlovu who was caressing the victim all over her body instructed her to lie down facing upwards before he removed her undergarment and smeared lotion on her private parts.

In the process Ndlovu reportedly instructed the victim to position herself between his legs.

It is alleged Ndlovu then ordered the teenager to touch his manhood.

The teenager told the court that when she realised that she was being abused she pleaded with the prophet that she wanted to go home.

Ndlovu is alleged to have refused insisting that he was not yet done with the healing process.

The court further heard that the complainant managed to free herself from Ndlovu’s firm grip and bolted out of the bedroom hut in her birthday suit. She went and narrated her ordeal to her aunt. The aunt later reported the matter to the police leading to the prophet’s arrest.

Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Ulukile Mlea- Ndlovu facing a charge of indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded out of custody to 18 June but he did not turn up to court on the day in question leading the magistrate to issue him with a warrant of arrest. B Metro