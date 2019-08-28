How Mine and Bulawayo Chiefs match abandoned

By Innocent Kurira

Violence reared its ugly head in the inaugural edition of the Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup round of 16 match pitting How Mine and Bulawayo Chiefs at How Mine on Sunday resulting in the match being abandoned.

The game was deadlocked 2-2 at full-time and just as the teams were about to start the penalty shootout, a scuffle between How Mine team doctor and two Chiefs’ players resulted in a fight that was joined by How Mine supporters.

The resultant melee lasted about 10 minutes and the match officials decided to call off the game.

Acting Zifa Province chairman Allan Mpofu said: “We have received reports on the game and we will have a meeting to rule on the issue before the quarter-final draw tomorrow (today).”

The Bulawayo Province Cup is a competition for Division Two and Division Three teams. A total of 32 teams participated in the initial stage of the inaugural competition.

“We urge teams to practise fair play and let football be the winner. Violence has no place in the beautiful game. This is our first tournament and it’s important that everyone supports this initiative as we aim to see the tournament growing bigger,” said Mpofu. The Chronicle