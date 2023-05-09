Acie Lumumba claims still being denied access to child despite court order

Businessman Gerald Mutumanje popularly known as Acie Lumumba claims his estranged wife Lillian Rufaro Madyara is still denying him access to his minor child despite a court order which granted him access on weekends and holidays.

Lumumba recently approached the courts saying he was being denied access to his child by his estranged wife who he also accused of cheating.

The High Court ruled that Lumumba will only have access to the child during weekends, public holidays and half of every school holiday.

In an emotional letter to his son, titled “Day 150. Letters to my son”, Lumumba tells his child that he was being blocked by his mother from meeting him.

“Dear Treasure, I hope one day you will read this letter and understand the depth of love I have for you. It has been 150 days since I last saw you, and every moment feels like a lifetime. I want you to know that every day I think of you and miss you dearly,” read the letter.

“Your mother has denied me access to you, and I can’t imagine how difficult it is for you to be separated from your father. The court has granted me access to see you, but your mother still refuses to let me. I have no answers to why this is happening, but I am prepared to do anything to see you again.

“I often wonder if you think of me too and if you feel the same pain and desperation as I do. I want you to know that you are the only family I have, and I love you more than anything in this world.

“I hope one day we can be reunited and make up for all the lost time. Until then, know that I will never stop fighting for you. You are always in my heart and thoughts.”

Lumumba, in March this year, went nuclear on social media accusing corporate lawyer Zweli Lunga of dating his wife. He later withdrew the allegations after Lunga threatened to sue him.

The former Zanu-PF member recently revealed that he was deserted by his wife after spending several months on cancer treatment before he went bankrupt.