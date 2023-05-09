Sack Ndiraya or we boycott matches Simba Bhora fans tell club owner ‘Buju’

Disgruntled Simba Bhora supporters are demanding the sacking of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya whom they believe is “incompetent” to sit in the dugout for the league debutants.

They wrote to the club’s owner Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro pleading with him to fire Ndiraya who has suffered defeats in his last two league matches against GreenFuel FC and Cranborne Bullets.

“As Simba Bhora supporters we would like to express our feelings towards the team’s performance through this letter,” partly reads the letter.

“What forced us to write this letter is our team’s poor performance in the last three matches that is against Sheasham, Green Fuel, as well as Cranborne bullets and much blame is on our coach Mr Tonderai Ndiraya.

“We only managed to collect a single point against Sheasham FC, lost the other two games against GreenFuel and Cranborne Bullets respectively and this depicts the coach’s failure.”

The fans issued a two game ultimatum to Ndiraya giving him a target to collect four points or else “he should be shown the exit door”.

The furious supporters threatened to “boycott (Simba Bhora) matches until Mr Ndiraya is no longer the coach.”

“In this regard, it is our wish that if the coach fails to collect four points in the next two matches he should be shown the exit door.

“The supporters are very angry with this poor performance to the extent that some are saying we won’t attend Simba Bhora matches until Mr Ndiraya is no longer the coach.”

Ndiraya’s next assignments are against Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Despite their request, Buju went on to urge the fans to rally behind the gaffer indicating that they should judge him only when they start playing at their fortress Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Currently, the premier league new boys are using the National Sports Stadium as their home ground after Wadzanai was not cleared by ZIFA to host top flight league matches after failing to meet the minimum stadium requirements.