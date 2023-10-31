Tinashe Mutarisi squares off with Passion Java and Mudiwa Hood

Zimbabwean businessman Tinashe Mutarisi who is the founder and chairman of Nash Paints and controversial cleric Passion Java and rapper Mudiwa Hood have engaged in a fierce war of words involving business security, political alliances and name-dropping of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This comes after Java, in a video he posted on his Facebook, shockingly made allegations that Mutarisi burnt his factory to get insurance money but failed.

Java said Mutarisi is bitter because of this and he has resorted to fighting the government.

“Mutarisi is a thief. He wanted to dupe the government of money. He faked fire at his factory. But insurance companies are clever, you can’t steal from them. That’s why he is bitter,” he said.

But Mutarisi responded saying he was called by Java and Mudiwa Hood yesterday claiming that they were sent by authorities to expose him. In a video, Mutarisi is clear that he is not afraid of the two.

He accused the two of being jealous and lying that they were following some orders.

“Passion Java called me yesterday and Mudiwa claiming and lying kuti he was sent by higher authorities to campaign against me and my business. It is a lie as no one has authorized or sent them and it is simply their attention-seeking behavior,” he said.

“It is not the system that is fighting against me, but rather him and his vain friends who fail to comprehend why people still support and admire me without having to boast like they do. They attempted to befriend me, but I declined to join their destructive cliques that aim to undermine the values of our nation.

“They have always desired a direct confrontation with me, despite my pleas for them to leave me alone. Unfortunately, they have continuously attacked both me and my business without any valid reason.

“Their actions stem from jealousy, as they are unable to attain the love and respect from the people of Zimbabwe that I effortlessly receive. I am grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for their unwavering support, which has become a powerful shield against these haters.”

Mudiwa immediately took to Mutarisi’s comment section to defend himself saying he only facilitated a call between the two and asked “when is connecting people ever becoming a crime?”

“Mukoma I am disappointed, tell me one day I ever disrespected you or worked against you? Mandirwadzisa, why are you dragging me along, I repeatedly said you inspire me from the conversation, getting you guys to talk and solve issues, why do I have then need to look bad here…

“My greatest crime is to get you guys on the phone, you are lying to people and God knows mukoma…

“This is unbelievable, if you had an agenda you could have made it clear… put out where I threatened you or spoke bad… When will connecting people ever become a crime?”

Nash Paints, had its factory gutted by fire sixt months ago. They lost almost US$1,3 million worth of raw materials and plant equipment.