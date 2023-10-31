Journalists want LIVE broadcast of CCC court challenge against recalls

The Media Institute of Southern Africa and Technomag Private Limited have written a letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking permission to broadcast live the court case proceedings of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament taking on Sengezo Tshabangu who declared himself the Interim Secretary General and recalled them from Parliament.

Through their lawyers from Scanlen and Holderness, MISA and TechnoMag are seeking to broadcast the proceedings.

“Our clients are seeking permission to broadcast and live stream the court proceedings in the case of Prince Sibanda and Others versus Sengezo Tshabangu and Others HCH 6649/23 which is set-down for hearing on the 2 of November 2023,” reads the letter.

“Broadcasting and live streaming in this case, will involve the use of video cameras and audio equipment that allows the real time airing of the court proceedings.

“We have been instructed to request, as we hereby do that you grant, MISA and Technomag the permission to broadcast and live-stream the court proceedings under Case No. HCH 6649/23.

“We understand that you have the powers to grant this request by virtue of Section 190 (2) of the Constitution which mandates you to promote the effective and transparent administration of justice in Zimbabwe,” the lawyers wrote.

“The same section confers all the powers that are needed for you to fulfil your mandate and we believe granting leave to broadcast, and live-stream court proceedings is one of such powers,” they wrote.

The JSC has developed an online proceeding of the cases through Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) which requires for electronic handling of all court proceedings and documents.

This platforms also requires trial proceedings to be done virtually which disadvantages the public who want to follow the proceedings as it requires only parties to the cases to follow the proceedings.

Recently, a local journalist took the JSC to court seeking it to compel all accredited journalists to be allowed access to the virtual court proceedings.

However the request was not granted.