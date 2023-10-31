General Valerio Sibanda appointment into Zanu-PF politburo unlawful

The heterodox alliance between the ruling Zanu-PF party and the military continues to be strengthened by authorities in a major show of the suppression of the rule of law and persistent turning of the government into a securocratic state, observers have noted.

The latest evidence of the matter is the alleged violation section 208(3) of Zimbabwe’s Constitution by President Emmerson Mnangagwa through his appointment of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda into the Zanu-PF Politburo as an ex-officio member.

The section guides the conduct of members of the security services and prohibits them from being active members or office-bearers of any political party or organisation.

But Mnangagwa seemingly ignored the law and appointed Sibanda, his military ally into the Zanu-PF Politburo, an important decision making arm of the party, as an ex-officio member.

The President also appointed Rose Mpofu as Secretary for People with Disabilities in the Politburo, replacing the late national hero, Joshua Teke Malinga.

“During the course of the year, we lost one of our party stalwarts, Cde Joshua Teke Malinga, who was the Secretary for People with Disabilities.

“To fill the vacancy, I am appointing Cde Rose Mpofu of Matabeleland South province as a Politburo member and the new Secretary for People with Disabilities. Additionally, ‘Cde Gwenzi’, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, as an ex-officio member of the Politburo.”

Mnangagwa announced the new designations while addressing the 20th ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference held at the Midlands Convention Centre in Gweru on Friday.

Former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi said the incorporation of the military personnel into politics will pose problems in the future when a new generation of non military leaders rise. He described the appointment as “a poisoned chalice”.

“The implications are that much of cabinet policies are generated or given direction from the Politburo of Zanu-PF as a Ruling Party, and inviting the interest of Securocrats at this policy formulation or generation stage simply reflects an extension of November 2017 power sharing understanding of Zanu PF and the military,” he said.

“It is also a consolidation and reset to the Liberation War High Command political architecture that steered the liberation struggle.

“The unspoken is the subordination of the Military Factor under Zanu-PF, which would be problematic in the future if there is a new generation non military leader.

“It appears natural now because in the hierarchy of Zanu-PF itself is a former CDF to whom General Sibanda reported but Mnangagwa himself, a Chairman of the Joint Operation Command under Mugabe, former Defense Minister but right from Independence Minister of State Security.

“The precedent though has been of former CDFs joining the Politburo after retirement, as was the case with Generals Mujuru and Zvinavashe which was a cleaner arrangement constitutionally.

“Sitting inside a Politburo where the fate of Opposition Parties is plotted and decided creates conflict for a CDF no matter how professional he may want to be seen. It’s untidy.

“It is these boundaries lately that relate to our State design that are being crossed with reckless abandon and disdain, and it should worry any right thinking Zimbabwean.

“To a professional soldier let alone a CDF, the appointment is a poisoned chalice whichever way one looks at it. General Sibanda ratings with the public are respectably fair to high , I pray he treats this appointment with wisdom

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Mnangagwa violated Section 208(3) of the Constitution by this appointment.

“This violation is a Continuation of the abuse of the Constitution by President Mnangagwa and his party Zanu-PF.

“There have been rumours that General Sibanda might be appointed Vice-President in the ZAPU slate, but appointing him a Zanu-PF Politburo member when he is still serving in the army violates the constitution,” he added.

Main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said it will take the legal route to challenge Mnangagwa’s decision.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change strongly condemns Mr Mnangagwa’s announcement of appointing a senior officer of the security forces, Army General Valerio Sibanda to the Zanu PF politburo.

“This action blatantly violates the Zimbabwe Constitution, specifically Section 208 (3), which clearly prohibits security service members from being active in any political party or organization.

“The announcement is part of a pattern of constitutional violations under the Mnangagwa regime. Our New Great Zimbabwe Blueprint emphasizes the commitment of a CCC government to uphold the professionalism and independence of state institutions, including the security services.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change will utilize all available legal means to preserve Constitutionalism and the rule of law, denouncing Mnangagwa’s abuse of the Constitution,” the party said.