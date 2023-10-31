Sikhala celebrates birthday from dungeons of terror, IPU probe his case

Outspoken opposition CCC senior official Job Sikhala on Monday celebrated his 51st birthday while detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Zimbabwe’s most notorious jail where he has been caged for more than 500 days.

Sikhala was arrested on June 14 last over allegations of inciting public violence to avenge the gruesome murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala, who is also Ali’s family lawyer, was also slapped with another charge of obstructing the course of justice where he was given a suspended six months sentence with an option of paying US$600 or spending six months in jail.

But he remained in jail for the incitement case. The famous Zimbabwean politician is turned 51 on Monday.

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Boris Muguti celebrated Sikhala’s birthday saying:

“Job Sikhala, a former spokesperson of the students union that I lead, ZINASU, turns 51 today. It’s sad he is celebrating his birthday from the dungeons of terror. He has been in prison for over 500 days.

“The paranoid Zanu-PF regime seeks to convince Zimbabweans that Hon Sikhala is a criminal, but people know the truth. Hon Sikhala is a law abiding citizen, a bold pro democracy fighter and a Hero in the eyes of many. We celebrate him today and we demand his unconditional release.”

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) urged supporters to continue to call for Sikhala’s release.

“Today is Job Sikhala’s 51st birthday. He has spent both his 50th and 51st birthdays in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“Job Sikhala is a political prisoner who is being targeted and persecuted solely for his political beliefs. We must continue to advocate for his release,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has expressed their concern about the legal basis for his extended incarceration and criticised the handling of Sikhala’s trial.

The organisation sent a lawyer and judge named Mr. Rahim Kahn from Botswana to watch Sikhala’s trial and he found that the government did not have enough evidence to prove Sikhala did anything wrong.

The following recommendations and proposals were made:

“Mr. Rahim Kahn conducted trial observations and submitted a comprehensive report.

“The report highlights deficiencies in the legal proceedings against Sikhala, including inconsistent and unreliable evidence and the denial of bail. It suggests that the charges against him may be in response to his exercise of free speech.

“Sikhala has been held in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison since June 2022, with all bail applications denied. Reports indicate his health has deteriorated, and he is being held in inhumane conditions. The authorities are called upon to release him and provide necessary medical care.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has oversight functions and can investigate such allegations.

“Sikhala has been unable to participate in the 2023 elections due to his prolonged detention, hindering his right to take part in public affairs. He subsequently lost his Parliamentary seat.

“The IPU Committee proposes a mission to Zimbabwe to discuss the case and possible solutions and hopes the authorities will receive the mission.

“The decision is to be conveyed to relevant authorities, the complainant, and other interested parties.

“The Committee will continue examining the case and report back later.”