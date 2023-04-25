Nyasa to block Kalisto Pasuwa from taking over as interim Malawi coach

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have responded to recent rumours that linked former Zimbabwe Warriors gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa with taking over as an interim coach of Malawi’s national team.

Three weeks ago, it is understood that the Football Association of Malawi’s technical committee recommended the 52-year-old to replace Romanian coach Mario Marinica who was told by the federation he will not renew his contract.

However, Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer Suzgo Nyirenda has already hinted ‘hands off Pasuwa’ outlining the former Dynamos coach has a long term contract with Nyasa Big Bullets.

“The only thing I can say is that the coach (Pasuwa) signed a long term contract with FCB Nyasa Bullets which include his image rights,” he said.

He further told Malawian publication the Nation that Pasuwa’s contract which runs until 2025 does not permit him to take another coaching job elsewhere.

“In the football world today, you have to pay to get a coach,” Nyirenda added.

The highly rated Pasuwa arrived at Bullets in 2018 from Dynamos and extended his stay at the club after penning a new deal in April 2022.