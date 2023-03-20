Robbers get away with US$1 200 from FSI Service Station in Gweru

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

GWERU – Four unidentified armed robbers pounced on FSI Service Station in Gweru along Harare-Bulawayo Highway and got away with US$1 200, cellphones and a laptop among other valuables.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident that happened on Sunday around 9 PM.

He said the four-member gang parked their vehicle a few meters from the garage before one of them pretended to be a customer with an intention to buy fuel.

“Two fuel attendants, Allan Jila (38) and Mlungisi Kasunzuma were on duty at the filling station. An unknown male adult parked a silver Honda Fit and requested to buy fuel using a jerry can after giving the impression that the vehicle had run out of fuel.

“While being attended to, he produced a pistol and force marched the employees into the office before he was joined by three more assailants who disembarked from the vehicle.

“They demanded keys to the safe which they were given and they opened the safe and took US$1 206. They also searched the employees and took their cellphones and an HP laptop before speeding off in the same vehicle,”he said.

Mahoko appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the suspects.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that might lead to the arrest of these suspects to approach any nearest police station. We also urge people who operate businesses to consider putting water tight security systems to safeguard their investments,” he said.

In an unrelated incident, a Kwekwe man was robbed of a motor vehicle by passengers whom had offered a lift.

Owen Magumise (38) of Mbizo in Kwekwe was driving his vehicle, a blue Honda Fit with registration number AFD 1443 and he offered a lift to two unknown men on his way from Mbizo to Kwekwe CBD. He had a motor vehicle engine in the boot of his car.

Whilst at Faraday Way, Newtown, Kwekwe, one of the passengers who had occupied the front passenger seat produced a knife, threatened to stab Magumise and ordered him to stop the vehicle and handover his cell phone and disembark from the vehicle.

Magumise complied and the suspects drove away the vehicle. The total value stolen is US$3 160. 00 and nothing was recovered.