Police launch manhunt after taxi driver robbed and left naked in bush

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Chipinge Times |

MUTARE –Police in Manicaland has launched a manhunt for three armed robbers who robbed a Rusape taxi driver and his friend and left them naked in a bush.

Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the matter to Chipinge Times.

He also said Julius Jusa and his friend Rasheed Chikwenya were assisted by a well-wisher after being dumped in a bush along Hwedza road.

The robbers went away with the taxi a Honda Fit, US$158 and two cellphones.

Muzondo said the three armed robbers approached Jusa who was parked at OK Parking Area and hired him to drop them off at St Joseph’s Primary School Turn-off.

Jusa asked Chikwenya to accompany him and one of the suspects sat at the passenger’s seat, while Chikwenya sat with two other robbers in the back.

After travelling for sometimes, one of the robbers ordered Jusa to turn left towards St Joseph’s High School and he refused. The robber who sat in the front then produced a pistol and fired a warning shot.

He threatened to shoot Jusa if he did not comply with their orders. Jusa was ordered to sit in the back and the gun wielding robber drove the vehicle towards Hwedza Road.

Jusa and Chikwenya were ordered to surrender their cellphones and their sim cards were thrown out of the moving vehicle. Upon reaching Zindoga Turn-off, the robber turned right and drove for over two kilometres in a dust road.

The three robbers then stripped Jusa and Chikwenya and stole US$158 from their wallets. The two were then dumped naked in a bush around midnight and walked to nearby houses were they sought help from a Good Samaritan who gave them clothes and reported the matter to Police.

The three suspects disappeared with the Honda Fit and are still at large.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the three to contact their nearest police station.