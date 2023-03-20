Vote Mnangagwa to continue getting free inputs, minister tells villagers

Villagers in the Manicaland province have been told by Makoni West legislator Jenfan Muswere (Zanu PF) to vote for the ruling Zanu PF party in order to continue getting free agricultural inputs and computers.

The Information and communication technology (ICT) minister was last week officially opening computer labs at three schools in Makoni West.

The computers are being distributed through the ICT ministry and the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

“I want you to remember that we are going to vote for only one President and he is Emmerson Mnangagwa and no one else. You are getting farming inputs for free from President Mnangagwa.

“If you vote for anyone to that position, that person whom you would have voted for will not be able to provide you with farming inputs like what President Mnangagwa is doing,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are the only ones with the capacity to provide you with these inputs. If President Mnangagwa loses, we will all be ashamed.”

“These ICT labs that we have launched today are going to connect the kids and teachers to have digital skills. These skills are now essential in the fourth industrial revolution. A child should not only see a computer at the workplace.

“A child should start to know computers from the primary level going upwards. We want to bridge the gap between a rural child and someone in America, London or Harare,” he said.