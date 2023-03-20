Highlanders’ rising star Prince Ndlovu invited for trials at Orlando Pirates

One month after his dream to travel to Europe for trials was thwarted at the last minute due to visa issues, Highlanders FC’s rising star Prince Ndlovu has been invited for another short assessment by South African giants Orlando Pirates.

The 17-year-old attacker, who was denied a visa to travel to Croatia for a month-long trial stint with second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 in February, will now go to the neighbouring country for a five-day assessment at Pirates.

According to the Chronicle, Ndlovu was expected to leave the country Sunday evening after Bosso’s season opener against ZPC Kariba which ended in a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium.

The club’s communication and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa also confirmed to the publication.

“Prince (Ndlovu) is supposed to leave today (Sunday) with an evening flight. He will be on trials from the 20th to the 26th of March,” Maphosa revealed.

Ndlovu, a Bosso 90 product once trained with Pirates when he was still applying for his visa to travel to Croatia.

The promising forward was elevated to Highlanders’ first team in June 2022 and made his debut in July when he was introduced as a second half substitute against Manica Diamonds.