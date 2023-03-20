Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi makes 100th appearance for Stade de Reims

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 26,600
Highly-rated Zimbabwe international defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi has clocked his 100th appearance for the French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Munetsi who joined Reims in 2019 from Orlando Pirates, played his 100th game on Sunday in a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Olympique Marseille.

Reims took to their official Twitter account to congratulate Munetsi whom they described as their “tireless midfielder” for reaching the milestone.

“100 matches in Red and White, let’s celebrate our tireless midfielder Marshall Munetsi,” read the tweet.

The 26-year-old versatile player was presented with a special memento before kickoff at Sunday’s game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Munetsi who has scored four goals for Reims in the ongoing campaign, is said to be attracting interest from English Premier League and lower league clubs.

