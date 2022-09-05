Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe’s debut goal rescues Fleetwood Town

Zimbabwean international striker Admiral Muskwe (24) scored his first goal on his debut for Fleetwood Town over the weekend.

His second half strike 64 minutes into the match rescued Fleetwood who played to a 1-1 stalemate with Wycombe Wanderers at Highbury Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Muskwe’s goal came 48 hours after he signed for Fleetwood from Luton Town as a transfer deadline signing.

The 24-year-old striker was loaned out for a season to Fleetwood by the English championship side, Luton.

Muskwe, a Zimbabwe Warriors striker and a former Leicester City forward expressed his delight following his debut goal.

“It was great to get my first goal for the club, but it’s bittersweet because we wanted the three points,” he told the club’s media after Saturday’s 1-1 stalemate.

“With them [Wycombe Wanderers] going down to ten men, there was a huge opportunity for us to get all three points. For me, it’s two points dropped.

“On the goal, when you see the ball bouncing around as a striker, you think about how you can affect the play and I was just in the right place at the right time, which strikers like to do and with so many players in the box, I just needed to get some height on my shot and thankfully it went in.

“With Wycombe going down to ten men, we just didn’t adjust to it instantly, we took a bit of time to really get a grasp of it and maybe we were impatient at times in the game. We will make sure we get things right in the next match we play.

“We know playing against ten men is hard, and you can get into a habit of taking an extra touch and making an extra pass, but in reality, you should probably speed the game up, switch the play and get more crosses into the box because you have that extra body. Today we didn’t take advantage of it.”

He added: “I think when any new signing comes in, there is a period of adjustment for people to understand your game, your movements and how you play. I am sure the more as a group we spend with each other at the training ground and off the pitch, that understanding will develop.

“In the second half we created a few opportunities, we just didn’t have that cutting edge with the final product, it just wasn’t there.

“He [Scott Brown] told me what I needed to do tactically today when the team was in and out of possession. He told me to go out there, enjoy myself, and have fun but unfortunately for us, it didn’t go our way.

“Having Carlos, Darnell [Johnson], Jakub [Stolarczyk] at the Club, people who I already knew from the past, they have integrated me into the group so well and that has been really helpful for myself coming into this dressing room.

“The boys have been telling me that before this week commencing, they’ve played Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday so now it will be good to get a whole week’s worth of preparations under our belt for the match against Burton.

“I am sure after this week, we will all come out with a better understanding of each other, especially the new lads like myself, Lewis [Warrington] and Carlos, we will be more gelled in ready for the match.”

The 1-1 draw with Wycombe saw Fleetwood remain winless in five games they have played so far this season.

They are also undefeated having managed five successive draws.