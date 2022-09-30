How is Admiral Muskwe getting on away from Luton at Fleetwood Town?

By Billy Mulley | Football League World |

Admiral Muskwe emerged as one of several Luton Town players to head out on loan during the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Carlos Mendes Gomes headed to Fleetwood Town, Elliot Thorpe temporarily joined Burton Albion whilst Dion Pereira embarked on a second loan stint at Bradford City.

Muskwe then joined Mendes Gomes at Fleetwood, with Nathan Jones looking to build a relationship and an understanding within the pair, as both are seemingly integral to the Luton manager’s future plans.

The Zimbabwean international featured twice in the Championship campaign for the Hatters before his loan departure was sanctioned, with Muskwe returning a strong performance during a 2-0 victory over Swansea City.

However, with injury concerns easing at Kenilworth Road, and growing concerns about whether or not he would make the Championship outfit’s 25-man squad, his move to Fleetwood came to fruition.

Since arriving at Highbury, Muskwe has appeared in all three league fixtures he has been available for, starting each of those games.

With the Hatters, Muskwe had been tasked with operating on the wings, as a number 10 and up front as part of a two, however, thus far, he has been deployed as the sole striker in a 4-2-3-1 system.

A formation that requires the striker to hold the ball up and link the play well, it has been a positive start for the former Leicester City academy graduate.

With Mendes Gomes on the left flank, the two have linked up well and are adding real value to Fleetwood’s attack.

The Lancashire outfit remain unbeaten in the league since Muskwe has arrived and they will be hoping this form can continue into October.

The 24-year-old has also opened his account already, netting a 67th-minute equaliser on his debut against Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the month.

Muskwe lacked confidence for the Hatters at times last year, and should he be able to regain that whilst on loan at Fleetwood, then it can only be exciting news for Luton fans in the context of next season.