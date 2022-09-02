Warriors striker Muskwe joins Fleetwood on a season-long loan deal

Zimbabwe Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe on Thursday completed his season-long loan move to English League One side Fleetwood Town.

The Zimbabwean international joins the English third tier division side from Luton Town who play championship football.

“Fleetwood Town are delighted to announce the signing of forward Admiral Muskwe on loan from Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town,” the club tweeted on the transfer deadline day on Thursday.

Luton also confirmed Muskwe’s departure on their website: “We can confirm that forward Admiral Muskwe has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.”

Muskwe joins Fleetwood Town one year after his arrival at Luton from Leicester City in the 2021 summer transfer window.

He scored twice in 23 appearances he made in all competitions last season.

Commenting on the loan deal, Muskwe’s manager at Luton Nathan Jones said:

“Ade’s time here so far has been a bit disjointed with him picking up an injury a month into last season, and the fact we brought him in as a wide attacker, but as we’ve evolved over the last year, we haven’t often played with one.

“It’s important to maintain the development and progression of a player, and there were a number of clubs interested in taking Ade.

“We felt that Fleetwood would be the best option so that he can join up with Carlos, play as a centre-forward and then come back to us not only as a more experienced player, but also having developed a partnership with another of our squad that can only be beneficial for Luton Town in the future.”