Bill Antonio salutes DeMbare family after securing Belgium deal

Bill Antonio has promised not to forget the Dynamos FC family, saying he appreciates the support they gave him following his elevation to the first team before securing his recent move to Europe.

His remarks come after he secured a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee with the Belgian top flight side KV Mechelen this week.

The winger left the country on Thursday for Belgium to seal the deal with the Antwerp based side before the transfer window closes tomorrow (3 September).

“All I have to say to the Dynamos family is thank you for all the support, through the media or even during the Covid-19 period.

“I will never forget the Dynamos especially the 12th man (fans). Playing in all blue kit was something beyond my imagination.

“God never disappoints, It’s such a great achievement, straight from Zimbabwe to Europe,” he told the media yesterday in Harare.

Initially, Antonio travelled to Belgium four weeks ago to undergo a one month long trial stint with KV Mechelen.

As a result, he impressed during his assessment convincing the Belgian the top flight side to roping him into their current squad for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 19-year-old Prince Edward Academy product made his debut for DeMbare last year (2021) in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

Since then he commanded the first team jersey in Tonderai Ndiraya’s coached side.

He also became a fan favourite, especially in the ongoing league season where he helped DeMbare who are the title contenders win crucial matches.

Antonio leaves DeMbare having made 28 appearances, scoring eight goals and also providing 10 assists in all competitions.