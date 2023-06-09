Admiral Muskwe attracts interest from League One clubs including Barnsley

Zimbabwe Warriors and Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe is said to be on demand in the Sky Bet League One with Barnsley and other unnamed clubs credited with eyeing up a move for the forward.

Sunday Mirror sports editor Darren Witcoop revealed this on his twitter handle.

“Luton striker Admiral Muskwe is interesting Barnsley. The Zimbabwean spent last season on loan at Fleetwood and is set for another spell out with rival League One clubs also in mix.”

The former Leicester City striker joined the recently promoted Luton Town in July 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Since joining Luton Town, Muskwe has not lived up to expectations, resulting in the 24-year-old spending most of his career at the club out on loan.

He could miss out on an opportunity to play in the English Premier League if Luton loans or sell him permanently.