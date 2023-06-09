Zimbabwe midfielder Jonah Fabisch unveiled by FC Magdeburg in Germany

FC Magdeburg who play in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga (second tier league) has announced the signing of versatile Zimbabwean international midfielder Jonah Fabisch.

The 21-year-old who is son to former Warriors coach Reinhard Fabisch put pen to paper to sign a two-year-deal.

He was a free agent after refusing to renew his contract with Hamburger SV Academy where he stayed for 11 years.

Fabisch was the captain at the Hamburger developmental side.

Last season he scored 11 times and provided five assists in 35 matches.

Speaking on Fabisch’s arrival, 1. FC Magdeburg gaffer Christian Titz said: “Jonah is a young, viable and intelligent player who I met at a young age.”

The club’s Sports Director Otmar Schork said: “Jonah also fits into our pattern of giving young and talented players the opportunity to take the next step in their career with us from the regional league to the 2nd Bundesliga. He is technically adept and can be used variably in the midfield positions.”

Fabisch was part of the Warriors squad that played World Cup qualifier match against South Africa in November 2021.