Ronald Pfumbidzai scores second goal of the season for Chippa United

Former CAPS United defender Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his second goal of the season when his side Chippa United lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows this past Saturday.

The DSTV Premiership fixture which saw Arrows who were the home team record two league wins on the trot was played at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

Pfumbidzai who scored his first goal of the ongoing DSTV Premiership campaign last month against SuperSport United was on the score sheet again over the weekend.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors full back scored in the 66th minute from inside the box after capitalizing on a spilled ball by Arrows’ goalkeeper, Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Pfumbidzai joined Chippa in January after completing his move from Royal AM who bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s franchise.

The Chilli Boys are currently bottom of the log standings after six games they have played so far and have a game in hand.

From a possible eighteen, they only have managed five points, losing three games, drawing two and registering one victory.

The struggling Daine Klate coached side are scheduled to square off against the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next fixture on Wednesday evening.