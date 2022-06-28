Andrew Rinomhota joins Cardiff City from Reading on three year deal

English Championship side Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of England born Zimbabwean international midfielder Andrew Rinomhota on a three year deal.

Rinomhota, 25, joins Cardiff from Reading who also play in the English Championship after spending seven years with the club.

“Cardiff City FC are pleased to confirm that Andy Rinomhota will join the club on a three-year contract from July 1st, 2022, subject to clearance,” the club announced Rinomhota’s arrival last week Saturday.

Described as an energetic midfielder by the club’s media on their website, Rinomhota conducted his first interview donned in the Bluebirds jersey on Sunday.

He said: “I spoke with the manager, and I liked his ideas and his plans moving forward.

“His ambitions were in line with mine, and the philosophy he wants to play with suits my style of football.

“The club has a good history and a good reputation. Everybody has been very welcoming and helpful, and they seem like a good group of lads. It should be easy to settle in.

“I’m a midfield player. I would say that I’m box-to-box, but I can sit and be more defensive as well, because I like to break up play.

“I like to drive with the ball, get past players, and make runs behind the striker. I’m looking to do a bit of everything, and hopefully I can implement my style in this team.”

Born in Leeds, United Kingdom (UK) to a Zimbabwean father and British mother, Rinomhota reportedly snubbed the Warriors recently in the hope of playing for the England national team.