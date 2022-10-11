Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinhomota ready to play for the Warriors

English Championship side Cardiff City star Andy Rinhomota (25) has showed his desire to play for the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, after reports suggested he has been ‘turning down’ several call ups in the last five years.

In an interview, Rinhomota who according to the BBC, has been pursued by Zimbabwe since 2017 but is yet to represent the country told the media he is committed to play his international football with the Warriors.

“The first time they ( Zimbabwe) called me up I was injured,” he told the media last week ahead of his side’s clash with Tendai Darikwa’s Wigan Athletic.

“Since then it would be an issue of applying for a Zimbabwean passport, so I haven’t gone around that process yet, but it’s something that I will look into.”

He added: “AFCON is a great platform to showcase your abilities. It’s another experience and another side to my game I could add, getting international experience.”

Rinhomota, 25, was named in the Warriors’ provisional squad for the 2019 AFCON.

However, he did not pitch up for the national team duty reportedly owing to a sustained injury.

In 2021, he was also in the plans of the Croatian tactician Zdravko Logarusic who was in charge of the Warriors before being fired for poor results.

The 25-year-old utility player who now plays for Cardiff after putting pen to paper to a three year deal in June from Reading was born in Leeds, in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.