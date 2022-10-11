Mwonzora finally joins the ‘graveyard of political actors called POLAD’

Douglas Mwonzora’s embattled MDC Alliance has finally joined the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a group of small opposition parties led by Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa claiming to be pushing for national unity.

Mwonzora last Friday attended POLAD’s executive plenary meeting at State House in Harare chaired by Mnangagwa. He was also made to contribute what he thought was crucial to avoid disputed elections in the future.

Trust Chikohora, a senior POLAD official confirmed Mwonzora had joined POLAD.

“Yes, it’s true, he (Mwonzora) was there (at the executive plenary meeting). We welcome all political leaders into Polad so that we can all contribute to the development of our country,” he said.

“We hope those that have not yet come will do so in due course. It’s never too late to make the right decision.”

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, however, remains adamant he will not join the league of small parties that garnered less than 5% votes in the last plebiscite.

Mnangagwa won Zimbabwe’s presidential election in 2018 under controversial circumstances. The Zanu-PF leader won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for then MDC Alliance leader Chamisa.

Chamisa in January this year dumped the MDC Alliance after Mwonzora through the help of the regime grabbed its MPs, funds and properties.

But the newly formed CCC went on to overtake the MDC Alliance and won 19 seats during the March 26 by-elections. Zanu-PF won 9 and MDC Alliance won zero.

Political analyst and activist Pride Mkono told Nehanda Radio that Mwonzora’s party was already “dead”. He added that they were only joining POLAD to get resources.

“MDC is dead and Mwonzora has rightly joined the graveyard of political actors called POLAD,” Mkono said.

“They are enjoying the last offerings of the gravy train as the 2023 general election approaches. The election season and its aftermath will expose political nonentities like Mwonzora and his MDC function.

“Joining POLAD gives them nothing outside free lunch and allowances at meetings called to praise and worship President Mnangagwa,” Mkono added.

The country is set to hold harmonised general elections in 2023.