Mnangagwa fires ZACC commissioner Frank Muchengwa over corruption

President Emmerson Mnangagwa removed from office the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner Frank Muchengwa following a recommendation by the tribunal set up in 2020 to inquire into corruption allegations against him.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday morning.

“The Tribunal which was inquiring into the question of removal from office of Frank Muchengwa as a member of the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission in terms of section 237 as read with section 187 of the Constitution has completed its work.

“The Tribunal has reported its findings to His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, and has recommended that Commissioner Frank Muchengwa be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President, acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution, has removed Commissioner Frank Muchengwa from office with immediate effect,” read the statement.

The tribunal was chaired by retired Justice Nicholas Ndou and includes Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, Dr Tarisai Mutangi and Ms Tecla Mapota.

It was tasked to investigate whether Commissioner Muchengwa interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties; to investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters in which he had a conflict of interest.

Commissioner Muchengwa who is a retired Superintendent was sworn in in July 2019 after serving the Zimbabwe Republic Police for 32 years. He once headed the ZRP's Commercial Crimes Unit.