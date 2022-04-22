Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Marshall Munetsi scores as Stade de Reims beats Lille 2-1 in France

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,503
Zimbabwe's Marshall Munetsi gets his chance in Europe with Reims
Zimbabwe's Marshall Munetsi got his chance in Europe with Reims

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was one of the scorers when his side Stade de Reims beat visitors LOSC Lille 2-1 in a French Ligue 1 encounter.

The match was played Wednesday evening at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Munetsi drew first blood in the 32nd minute to put his side in front as they went to half time leading by a goal to nil.

However, this was before the Portuguese international Renato Sanches netted in the 57th minute to restore parity for the visitors who were then later defeated.

As the match was nearly heading to a stalemate with both teams likely to share spoils, Yunis Abdelhamid scored in stoppage time to help Reims collect maximum points at home.

Related Articles

Warriors star Munetsi prays for ZIFA, SRC resolution amidst…

26,696

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi reportedly on…

25,716

Munetsi back with a bang, grabs brace as Reims thump…

27,135

Marshall Munetsi on the road to full recovery after injury…

15,620

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi ruled out of AFCON due to…

19,798

Rejected in South Africa, embraced in France

32,214

Abdelhamid found the back of the net in the 92nd minute and Munetsi who scored his fourth of the campaign celebrated the last gasp winner on the bench.

The ex-Orlando Pirates utility player was substituted 71 minutes into the match, being replaced by 19-year-old French defender Bradley Locko.

Munetsi, 25, last scored for Reims in February when he marked his return from a knee injury which also saw him miss the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

On the day, he grabbed a brace as the French Ligue outfit thumped Bordeaux 5-0 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

He was then named the man of match after scoring twice while coming from the bench as a second half substitute. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments