Marshall Munetsi scores as Stade de Reims beats Lille 2-1 in France

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was one of the scorers when his side Stade de Reims beat visitors LOSC Lille 2-1 in a French Ligue 1 encounter.

The match was played Wednesday evening at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Munetsi drew first blood in the 32nd minute to put his side in front as they went to half time leading by a goal to nil.

However, this was before the Portuguese international Renato Sanches netted in the 57th minute to restore parity for the visitors who were then later defeated.

As the match was nearly heading to a stalemate with both teams likely to share spoils, Yunis Abdelhamid scored in stoppage time to help Reims collect maximum points at home.

Abdelhamid found the back of the net in the 92nd minute and Munetsi who scored his fourth of the campaign celebrated the last gasp winner on the bench.

The ex-Orlando Pirates utility player was substituted 71 minutes into the match, being replaced by 19-year-old French defender Bradley Locko.

Munetsi, 25, last scored for Reims in February when he marked his return from a knee injury which also saw him miss the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

On the day, he grabbed a brace as the French Ligue outfit thumped Bordeaux 5-0 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

He was then named the man of match after scoring twice while coming from the bench as a second half substitute. Nehanda Radio