Tribunal investigating ZACC’s John Makamure submits report to Mnangagwa

A tribunal that was set up to investigate suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner John Makamure’s capacity to hold office on Thursday delivered its report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

The tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office on allegations of abuse of office was chaired by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda.

Other members of the tribunal are Charles Warara and Regai Thandiwe Hove.

Mnangagwa will decide Makamure’s fate after studying the report.

The tribunal was investigating whether or not Makamure failed to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) whose objectives are allegedly inconsistent with the functions of ZACC.

The tribunal was also supposed to probe whether or not Makamure directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection.

“(v) to investigate whether or not Commissioner John Makamure’s conduct can be deemed to be tantamount to gross misconduct;

“(vi) to consider all information submitted by the Judicial Service Commission in order to arrive at an appropriate recommendation to the President,” read part of Proclamation 4 of 2022 issued by the President last year.

Makamure was, however, suspended under controversial circumstances after he allegedly influenced the arrest of Mnangagwa’s close ally Justice Mayor Wadyajena in August last year in connection with money laundering involving US$5, 8 million.

The former Gokwe-Nembudziya was later on acquitted of the criminal charges.

A source close to Nehanda Radio said:

“Makamure’s case gives credence to speculation of the rift in the presidium. He is a well known praise singer for Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga and ZACC torched a storm by arresting Wadyajena who is the President ‘s blue eyed boy even when he had not tasted the levers of power.

“Remember this guy (Wadyajena) was arrested while ED was out of the country. And these are trumped up charges meant to victimise number 1 (President Mnangagwa)’s allies. This is politics 101 my brother.”