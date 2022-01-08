T Freddy qouted bible verses while raping me says alleged victim

A Harare court was left stunned on Thursday after a ZBC employee who is accusing popular preacher T Freddy of two counts of rape told the court that the Goodness and Mercy ministries leader qouted bible verses while forcing himself on her.

Rutendo Makuti said T Freddy called his act annointing sex.

“In January I went to thank the accused for his assistance in February. The accused started to say, Madam you are glowing. Inini moyo wangu waperera pauri, nekufirwa kwawaita ndokwanisa kukuchengeta,” the ZBC employee said.

“I told him that it is was taboo. He seemed to have understood but in October he continued saying, ‘ndaakutya kuti ndichakutorerwa nevamwe vanhu I want to take care of you and your kid,” the court heard.

It was further alleged that in November 2020 T Freddy requested to visit Makuti’s rural area. He claimed to be seeing some bad spirits following her child saying he might die.

On one occasion when T Freddy had allegedly given her lift to her house, he is said to have disembarked from his vehicle helped her to carry bags into her house.

She said she went into the toilet and when she came out she found him “lying on the bed.” He had removed his shoes and there was a gun in his shoes.

“I asked him why he was on my bed,” she said.

“I then sat on a chair and the accused called my name asking why I make life impossible. He quoted a Bible verse saying that the deceased no longer knows anything. He removed his belt and said he was not comfortable with the belt. He locked the door and threw the keys under the bed. He told me that from that day I should accept him as my husband,” she continued.

“He removed his trousers and his flowery shirt. He said, ‘Ruru take me as your husband.’ He held me with power and I failed to fight him he overpowered me because I was using one hand but he managed to throw me on the bed.”

“He removed my skirt and further removed his underwear, and he removed mine, and he was pressing me down on his stomach while on top of me saying that I should not deny the anointing he was going to give me,” the court heard.

She also told the court that T Freddy raped her without protection but during the process he was saying, ”Thank you my Lord”.

T Freddy is said to have warned her not to tell anyone.

She added that T Freddy told her of other women who had died for refusing his “anointing” or told people that they had been raped.

She told the court that T Freddy used an example of PHD ministries leader and prophet Walter Magaya’s girlfriend who had died in Botswana.

“Our Gods are different, mine is a killer,” T Freddy is alleged to have told her. The court heard that T Freddy once allegedly raped the wife or his friend. His friend was named as Brighton Kawanza.

The Harare based preacher who is being represented by Everson Chatambudza denied all charges. He said he was in an affair with Makuti but she had turned the screws on him after he decided to end the relationship. Zim Morning Post