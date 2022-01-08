WATCH as Makomborero Haruzivishe is finally released from prison

This was the moment MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe was released from Harare Remand Prison on bail after nearly 10 months of pretrial incarceration.

There was a heavy deployment of riot police to keep an eye on the huge crowds of MDC Alliance supporters who converged to welcome their hero.

Haruzivishe was on Friday granted ZWL 20,000 bail on the last of his pending criminal cases where he is charged for kidnapping with intent to promote public violence.

Haruzivishe was granted bail pending appeal on his 14-month prison sentence in July last year but the 28-year-old remained in prison following the revocation of his bail on separate charges.

The pro-democracy campaigner was represented by constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

“The Applicant be and hereby admitted to bail in respect of the pending trial on the charge of kidnapping with intent to promote public violence (CRB 2165/21) on the conditions stated hereunder,” read the judgement.