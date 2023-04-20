Haruzivishe takes Sikhala and ‘Gold Mafia’ protests to UK Parliament

Pro-democracy activist Makomborero Haruzivishe this week took protests to the United Kingdom (UK) demanding that the Zimbabwean authorities release opposition MP Job Sikhala who has spent more than 300 days jailed over what his party regard as frivolous charges.

Through the support of UK MPs Lord Oates and Kate Hoey, Haruzivishe and other activists were demanding the immediate release of Sikhala who has not been granted bail since his arrest on June 14, 2022 over allegations of inciting public violence.

Haruzivishe also took a chance to address the UK MPs on the ‘Gold Mafia’ issue that was recently exposed in the Al Jazeera documentary.

“Today we took Wiwa Wednesday to the UK Parliament.

“Thanks to All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG) Zimbabwe for giving the opportunity to articulate the #FreeJobSikhala campaign as a solidarity initiative demanding #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners, #PoliticalReforms, Economic Reforms and #ElectoralReforms in Zimbabwe,” Haruzivishe wrote on his Twitter handle.

“To emphasize to the UK parliamentarians, I used examples of their Zimbabwean peers @JobSikhala1, Joana Mamombe, Godfrey Sithole, Amos Chibaya, Biti Tendai, Costa Machingauta and Jasmine Tofa as members of @ParliamentZim who have been persecuted in senseless political violence and persecution by prosecution for merely belonging to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

“Also mentioned how corruption and the #GoldMafia needs to be tackled at an international level because these international financial terrorism mafias have become a threat to the rule of law, democracy and development.

I greatly appreciate UK Parliament peers Jonny Oates, Kate Hoey, Kim Johnson MP, Rach Hopkins and Navendu Mishra for their solidarity with their Zimbabwean peers who are facing persecution.

“Many thanks to @ROHRZimbabweorg and @ACTSA_UK for your indispensable efforts towards a #FreeZimbabwe.”

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Diaspora pledged to continue leading the protests in the UK.

“The Diaspora is not keeping quiet about the ‘Gold Mafia’ and #FreeWiwa. Protesting takes time, money and emotional strength.

“For the 2nd day, protests in the UK continue, tomorrow and Thursday again protests are on the cards.

“Kindly retweet to appreciate Diaspora protests!”